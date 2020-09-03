Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You can now sit back and crack open a cold one with your canine friend.

Busch has released its first batch of “Dog Brew” beer — an all-natural, non-alcoholic product containing only fresh ingredients, according to the company.

The “beer” contains no alcohol and no hops since they are both toxic for dogs. Rather, Busch Dog Brew is made with only pork bone broth, water, vegetables, herbs and spices.

You can pour the whole can into your dog’s bowl by itself or use it to soften your dog’s food. Busch says the drink can be served cold or room temperature.

How much should you give your dog? Busch says it depends on the weight of your dog, but it is not harmful to drink the entire can in one sitting. They say for smaller dogs, the product will last for five days after opening it in the fridge.

Busch says this is not a meal replacement: “Feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you.”

A four-pack of Dog Brew is only sold over the internet for $10 but ships to all states in the United States.

Currently, the product is sold out but you can sign up for a waiting list so you’ll be the first to know when it’s back in stock. By signing up, you’ll also receive an exclusive discount on Busch merch for you and your pup.

Busch says they will donate $1 for every four-pack sold to the Best Friends Animal Society.

Wow, that escalated quickly. Y’all bought our entire first batch of #BuschDogBrew! We’re working on getting it restocked as we speak.



Until then, join our waitlist so you can be first to grab a pack as soon as it’s back! https://t.co/OUDLZBcUWr pic.twitter.com/oe51XJcBcM — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 29, 2020

