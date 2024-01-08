AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The impact from a national shortage of school bus drivers is still being felt in the CSRA. In Richmond County, it means some students are arriving late to school, missing class time and kids are getting home late.

Just before schools let out for winter break we heard from several Richmond County parents about the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Alaina Taylor’s daughter is in pre-k at McBean Elementary school. She said that on December 13th, her daughter didn’t get dropped off at home until 7:45 at night- just 45 minutes before she usually goes to bed. They only live about 4 miles from the school and she’s supposed to be home between 4 and 5 p.m.

The transportation office kept her updated on where the bus was, until 6:30 when Taylor said they stopped answering the phone. She eventually called police and they arrived minutes before the bus finally showed up.

She said she isn’t in a position to be able to take her kids to and from school every day.

“I do have a medically fragile child and unfortunately there is also a nurse shortage. So we don’t have a nurse every day. And so the days I don’t have a nurse, I’m not able to load up the kids and take them, unfortunately, I just can’t take them to school every day,” explained Taylor.

Richmond County does have an app for parents to track their child’s bus- but Taylor claimed that it is almost never accurate.

“Unfortunately with substitutes, they often don’t update it. And it tracks only the originally assigned bus. There is a way that you can go on the website. They showed me how to do that, and how to track the substitution bus. However, that’s only if the drivers update the information, which doesn’t happen often,” she said.

We reached out to Richmond County schools about the situation and they replied with the following statement.

“The Richmond County School System transports 20,000 students each day and for most of this school year, we have been operating with 40 fewer drivers. When the number of active drivers that report for a shift will cause delays, parents are notified via email, text message, and a recorded voicemail message explaining drivers will be completing multiple routes and the drivers may not be familiar with the routes they are driving. While we remain vigilant in transporting students who are entrusted to us, there are times when the routes from one school may not be close to each other and delivery times exceed parents’ expectations. In an effort to respond to our families’ needs for information, our Transportation Department Call Center is staffed until all students are home. “

We also asked the district about why these drivers may not be updating the app – and have not heard back.

Taylor told NewsChannel 6 that she spoke with the district and they apologized only saying there is a driver shortage.

Taylor said she doesn’t know what the answer to this problem is, but thinks the district needs to prioritize coming up with a solution, and soon.

Photojournalist: Dania Alawir.