EVANS, GA (WJBF) – Local burn patients are getting the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with pediatric doctors from Doctor’s Hospital.

“For them they’ve been through some things that maybe aren’t so pleasant burns aren’t that very pleasant to deal with a lot of times and they have these treatments and that’s where their care team they bond with them but this a chance to be away from that and do some fun stuff” said Steven Chalker, Burn Foundation of America, COO.

Doctors are putting smiles on many faces this holiday season, as burn patients walk inside the Evans Walmart for ‘Shop with a doc’

A chance for them to shop for gifts worth $100. It’s something the Burn Foundation of America and Doctors Hospital have done for several years.

” we provide transportation prescription assistance and various other services to those that are being treated right here in Augusta” said Chalker.

it’s also a chance to help build a relationship between the patients and doctors.

“The treatment of a burn injury doesn’t happen over night they spend a little but of time with us, so it becomes a family, and the event tonight is exactly what our goals are which is bringing a child or an adult back to a being a functional member of society” said Dr. Shawn Fagan, Burn Surgeon.

“this is normal for them we see them when they’re injured, we they have burns not at they’re normal state and so seeing them back here to go shopping in Walmart it’s our chance to see them when they’re feeling normal” said Dr. Richard Cartie, Burn Center Director of Pediatric Sevices.

But this is all about spreading love and care.

“A lot of love here and I think you can see just like every day at work it’s tremendous team that’s needed to take care of a burn patient and we have a tremendous to with us tonight” said Dr. Fagan.