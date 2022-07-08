BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for questioning in the case of missing man, Simon Powell
38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch is wanted for ‘questioning only’ in relation to the case.
Welch is believed to frequent motels in the Augusta area and has connections in Waynesboro.
If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633
Callers may remain anonymous.
Powell was reported missing in 2016.
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says that he is offering a $30,000 reward to any person who can aid in the discovery of Powell.
TIMELINE:
- 06-02-2016: Burke County man still missing, now more than 1 week
- 06-02-2016: Family appeals to public for missing Burke County loved one
- 03-03-2017: Reward offered in location of missing Burke County man
- 04-26-2017: Sheriff of Burke County Reopens Old, Cold Cases
- 08-13-2017: Burke County sheriff asking for help in 3 unsolved cases
- 01-05-2018: Two billboards go up calling for answers in missing Burke County man’s cold case
- 06-01-2018: Reward up to $15K for Simon Powell, Burke Co. man missing since 2016
- 06-01-2022: Burke County Sheriff offering $30,000 award in search of missing man