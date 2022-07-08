BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for questioning in the case of missing man, Simon Powell

38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch is wanted for ‘questioning only’ in relation to the case.

Welch is believed to frequent motels in the Augusta area and has connections in Waynesboro.

If you have any information on her location, please contact investigators at 706-554-6633

Callers may remain anonymous.

Powell was reported missing in 2016.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says that he is offering a $30,000 reward to any person who can aid in the discovery of Powell.

TIMELINE: