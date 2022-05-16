WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The YMCA in Waynesboro has only been around a few years, but that hasn’t stopped the community from coming out and supporting the facility.

“This is something that the Burke County community has wanted for a while,” said Program Director, Kenteira Jones.

“Their first reaction is just ‘wow, this place is really nice.’ The main thing that they notice is how modern it is. We have the wellness floor which we have a lot of great equipment out there; a lot of new equipment that we are getting in, as well. We have the pool. We have four different pools and then the lazy river where people can just float around,” said Aquatics Coordinator, Lexis Vance.

Not only does the YMCA have latest equipment, it’s focused on getting involved with the community.

“Within our communities we do ‘A Place to Dream’ which gives individuals or the children in our community a place to sleep at night, as that’s very essential for them to get correct sleep just to function in their day to day life. We also have done our food program which is sponsored by our headquarters and that just gives kids or families in our community food, as well, whether that be our ‘Blessing Bag’ Program that we have or we have also partnered with Golden Harvest Food Pantry for our food bank here,” said Jones.

The YMCA’s successful charitable efforts and it’s success couldn’t have been done without the help of the community.

“We would like to thank everyone for the support along the way and we get a lot of encouragement from them and they keep us going and motivated,” said Vance.

If you’re in the area and haven’t been to the new facility, then the staff has a message for you.

“Just come. We’re more than welcome to have you guys here. Come stop by. We’ll give you a tour. We have a great welcome center,” said Jones.