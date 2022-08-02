WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the Simon Powell death investigation.
Investigators have learned that Crystal Simmons, who was wanted in the murder trial, is currently in jail in Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators with BCSO will be speaking with her soon.
Randall Johnson, who was wanted for questioning in the case, was located in North Carolina. Investigators will be speaking with him soon.
The other part of the pond will be searched for Simon Powell Wednesday.
So far, two people have been arrested in the murder investigation. 38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch and 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert have both been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery.
