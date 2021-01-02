Two wanted, one arrested in Brigham Landing Road burglaries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd. on New Year’s Eve in reference to a burglary.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found several other residences in the immediate area had been burglarized as well. After further investigation, it was determined the burglaries had occurred between 3:00 am and 6:00 am. Guns, ammunition, money, and electronics were stolen from the homes.

Investigators found physical evidence that led them to the home of 28-year-old Jason Brigham Jr. Brigham was taken into custody.

Jason Brigham Jr.

Upon further investigation, deputies found two other individuals to be involved. The BCSO is currently searching for 18-year-old Marquel Bynes and 19-year-old Keon Fleming.

Marquel Bynes

Keon Flemming

Jason Brigham Jr. was arrested on numerous burglary and weapons charges. He was committed to the Burke County Detention Center.

Marquel Bynes and Keon Flemming are wanted in connection to these burglaries. If you have any information on them at all please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. They are both considered to be armed and dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH if you see them. Please contact your local law enforcement if you see them.