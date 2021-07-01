Two fatal accidents in two days in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two fatal accidents occurred in Burke County in just two days, both were turned over to Georgia State Patrol for investigation.

Sunday, June 27th Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMA responded to the 1000 bock of Georgia Highway 56 North for a two car accident.

An initial investigation reveals one of the vehicles crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head on. Both drivers, 43-year-old Jamie Alvarado of Pahokee Florida and 61-year-old Bruce Stykemain of Davisboro, Georgia, succumbed to their injuries from the accident and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Just the next day, Monday, June 28th, Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Burke County EMA were dispatched to the intersection of Georgia 305 and Bark Camp Church Rd. for an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

An initial investigation shows the pickup truck entered the road, attempting to cross over Georgia Hwy 305 from Bark Camp Church Rd. when the motorcycle collided into the side of the truck. The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Logan Kicklighter, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Burke Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries from the accident.

There is no more information available at this time concerning the two accidents as Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working to combat unsafe operation of motor vehicles during the upcoming 4th of July weekend.