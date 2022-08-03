BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three men in the murder of a man who was found dead on the side of the road.

On July 10, 2022 Burke County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road where they found a body lying on the side of the road. Deputies determined the person was a man named Morris Harden Jr. of Augusta.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Morris had been shot and killed in a home on 9th Avenue in Augusta and his body was dumped on Watkins Pond Road.

The three men arrested for the murder and their charges are as follows:

Willie Warren Johnson 51, of Augusta, Ga. | Charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

| Charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. Carl Grady Rouse 61, of Augusta | Charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

| Charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. Albert Killebrew, III, Homeless in Augusta, Ga. | Charged with Murder, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson and Rouse are being held at the Burke County Detention Center. Killebrew is at the Richmond County Detention Center being held on unrelated charges.

Expect more information to become available as the investigation continues.