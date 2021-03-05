Teen arrested after allegedly firing shots into home in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta teen is behind bars after allegedly firing shots at a home in Burke County.

On Saturday, February 13, between 3:30 and 4 a.m., shots were reportedly fired into a home on the 400 block of Leonard Circle in Waynesboro.

Investigators say no one was injured in the incident.

17-year-old Keyonce Walker of Augusta was arrested on Friday, March 5 in connection with the incident. She’s charged with one felony count of Aggravated Assault.

Walker is currently booked in the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

