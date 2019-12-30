Shoot or Don’t Shoot: Burke County deputies go through virtual training simulations

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Shoot or don’t shoot? When on patrol, deputies have a split second to react to that question. It’s a decision they are faced with daily. With the help of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, was put in that situation.

Burke County deputies are going through several virtual scenarios, whether to use deadly force based on active shooter situations, traffic stops, and burglary. The deputies have to react to each case as if they were called to the scene.

“We are giving them directions, lawful orders,” said Corporal Tommy Cooksey. As long if they are following those orders, everything is going to be okay. They are the ones that make the decisions.”

Law enforcement agencies are required to do this training every year. However, this is the first year the BCSO is using the simulator to train all of the deputies. Corporal Cooksey says it’s not all about training to kill.

“They understand all of these scenarios are not going to be shot scenarios because that is not what we are trying to train,” explained Cooksey. “We are trying to train on their judgment, how well they can respond and react to something.”

Each deputy is reacting with verbal commands to the suspect’s body cues. Corporal Cooksey says an officer’s experience often determines how they’ll handle the situation.

“What are they thinking? asked Cooskey. “Are they about to run, are their eyes focused on me or something else? If their eyes are focused on something different, I know they aren’t listening to me, if they are looking to do something different. Based on all of that and their actions, it’s going to depend on what I’m going to do.”

Devin joined the scenario to see what officers might encounter. He says he froze a little bit during the active shooting situation at a basketball game.

“What a police officer can do in that scenario is move and close the distance on the shooter, and give direction to the kids to get out of the way,” explained Cooksey. “His immediate response is to stop that shooter’s actions.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker