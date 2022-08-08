BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators say the search of a Burke County pond for a man who went missing in 2016 has hit a temporary setback due to recent heavy rain.

A spokesperson for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 that they hope to resume the search of the pond on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Draining of the pond began back in July, and investigators have continued searching the area for evidence.

“I want you to know that every effort is being taken to find the remains of Simon Powell and we are committed to bring this case to closure,” said Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jimmy Wylds in July.

Stacey Lynn Welch

Mitchell Lambert

Randall Eugene Johnson

Crystal Gail Simmons

So far, two people have been arrested in the murder investigation. 38-year-old Stacey Lynn Welch and 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert have both been charged with Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery. Two others, Randall Johnson and Crystal Simmons, are being questioned in the case.

In June, the Sheriff’s Office increased the reward to $30,000 for information in Powell’s discovery.

If anyone has any information that can help, they are asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or the Burke County C.I.D. Office at 706-554-6633.