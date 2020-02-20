Richmond County officers respond to burglary at Burke County Deputy’s home

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County Deputy is on unpaid leave after a reported burglary at their home.

Richmond County Officers responded to the reported burglary on the 1000 block of Caddenwoods Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The homeowner, BCSO Deputy Andra Gardner was home alone when he reportedly fired his weapon more than once at the suspect in the backyard.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is now following up on the investigation.

Deputy Gardner is on unpaid leave until the investigation is complete.