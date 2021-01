BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – $5,000 in reward money is being offered to find the suspects in a Burke County murder.

Earlier this month Brian Carswell was killed near Spread Oak Road in Waynesboro.

He is one of Mayor Greg Carswell’s brothers.

If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. You can remain anonymous.