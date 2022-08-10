WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Congressman Rick Allen in Waynesboro Wednesday. He visited the Hart Dairy Creamery.

Allen serves on the House Agriculture Committee and says he’s always looking to engage with local producers and to understand their challenges and unique needs in his district – which covers the southern half of our viewing area.

“He knows his cost on his production, the problem is he has no idea what this will sell for in the commodity markets. The commodity markets were created to even out the pricing, but they still fluctuate and so there has to be some stabilization to keep these folks in business.”

The congressman is co-sponsoring a federal bill that is asking the government to stop taking actions that limit U.S. agricultural productivity and create uncertainty for farmers.