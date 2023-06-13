BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Authorities in Burke County are warning the public of a rabid fox.

On June 7th, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Burke County Animal Services were contacted about an aggressive fox in the area of Herndon Road, Middle Ground Road, and Porter Carswell Road.

The animal was taken and tested for rabies.

The Burke County Health Department was notified on June 12th that the fox was rabid.

Authorities urge all pet parents to make sure their animals are up to date on all vaccines.

If you think you’ve been exposed to a rabid animal, contact: