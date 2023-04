SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Sardis.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells us that deputies responded to the crash at Doyle Road and Hillis Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the rider was deceased from his injuries.

Investigators say the rider of the dirt bike reportedly lost control and left the roadway when he crashed.

No identity has been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.