Nine indicted in Burke County cocaine trafficking investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine are facing federal charges in relation to a local trafficking conspiracy that reportedly funneled cocaine and other drugs from Atlanta to the Waynesboro area.
‘Operation Washout’ was coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces as the Augusta Office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated cocaine trafficking from Mexico, through California to Atlanta, and then reportedly to distributors in Burke County.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office worked with the DEA in identifying the suspects.
Searches yielded seizures of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and over two dozen firearms.
“Close collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement partners has yielded tremendous success in identifying and shutting down these operations that funnel poison into our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those who would endanger our citizens through drug trafficking and its related pathologies.”
“The success of this 18-month investigation is an outstanding example of the partnership of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to protect our community from illegal drugs, illegally possessed firearms, and the violent crime that accompanies them,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “The citizens of Burke County greatly appreciate the resources and assistance from our federal partners, including the DEA, in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”
The following individuals are facing federal charges:
- Chadric Antonio Rhaney, a/k/a “Chad,” 41, of Atlanta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; and five counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility, a charge related to the use of cell phones to facilitate the conspiracy;
- Joseph Lee Ellison Jr., a/k/a “Peanut,” 38, of Waynesboro, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; and eight counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility;
- Ossawa Jones, a/k/a “Wash,” 44, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; five counts of Distribution of Cocaine; and 15 counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility;
- Nathaniel Golden, a/k/a “Geese,” 67, of Waynesboro, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine; and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility;
- Ricardo DeAngelo Norman, 33, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Crack Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by an Unlawful Drug User; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Richard Sears Adams, a/k/a “Moot,” 36, of Waynesboro, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Crack Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility;
- Christopher Thomas Mobley, a/k/a “PJ,” 37, of Waynesboro, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility;
- Trevor Watson, 30, of Sylvania, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Crack Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Drug User; and two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility; and,
- Claudine Noella Sinclair, a/k/a “Annie,” 47, of Covington, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana; and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility.