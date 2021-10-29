Nine indicted in Burke County cocaine trafficking investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine are facing federal charges in relation to a local trafficking conspiracy that reportedly funneled cocaine and other drugs from Atlanta to the Waynesboro area.

‘Operation Washout’ was coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces as the Augusta Office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated cocaine trafficking from Mexico, through California to Atlanta, and then reportedly to distributors in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office worked with the DEA in identifying the suspects.

Searches yielded seizures of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and over two dozen firearms.

“Close collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement partners has yielded tremendous success in identifying and shutting down these operations that funnel poison into our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those who would endanger our citizens through drug trafficking and its related pathologies.”

“The success of this 18-month investigation is an outstanding example of the partnership of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to protect our community from illegal drugs, illegally possessed firearms, and the violent crime that accompanies them,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “The citizens of Burke County greatly appreciate the resources and assistance from our federal partners, including the DEA, in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

The following individuals are facing federal charges: