BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The mother-in-law of a victim in deadly Burke County crash has been arrested and charged.

47-year-old Tonya Hall has been charged with 2nd Degree Homicide by Vehicle, 2nd Degree Feticide by Vehicle, Seat Belt Violation, and Too Fast for Conditions in the death of 24-year-old Annibel Hall, who was pregnant.

Following the January 18th crash, Tonya Hall was hospitalized due to injuries she sustained – at the time, BCSO signaled that it was investigating and that charges were pending the result of that investigation.

Authorities say the vehicle Tonya Hall was driving was traveling south on Story Mill Road when it crossed the center line, drove off the roadway, and then flipped several times. Both Tonya Hall and Annibel Hall were thrown from the vehicle. Two children in the backseat were unharmed in the crash.