BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The GBI have arrested and charged 22-year-old Cordell John Henry Cobb with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the GBI, The investigation began on June 14, 2023, when the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the Gibson Mini Mart in Gibson, Georgia.

The investigation shows that Cobb entered the Mini-Mart and took an undisclosed amount of money during the incident. On June 16, 2023, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Highway 56 in Midville relating to the investigation.

Cobb, along with 27-year-old James R. Davis, Midville, were both taken into custody by Burke County deputies and GBI agents.

The reports says Cobb was taken to the McDuffie County Jail, where he is currently being held on charges relating to the Gibson Mini-Mart robbery. Davis was being held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for the Waycross Police Department for an armed robbery that took place in their jurisdiction but has since been moved to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. Cobb and Davis are suspects in at least fourteen robberies that have occurred across the state in the last several months, including Bulloch, Chatham, Emmanuel, Jenkins, Tift, Ware, and Washington Counties.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 598-2881 or the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at (706) 595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at here: