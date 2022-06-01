SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man wanted for Criminal Trespass and Theft in Sardis.
If you have any information regarding the man or the vehicle, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633.
by: Ashlyn Williams
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashlyn Williams
Posted:
Updated:
SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man wanted for Criminal Trespass and Theft in Sardis.
If you have any information regarding the man or the vehicle, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633.