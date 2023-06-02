BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – June is Gun Violence Awareness Month. Every day, hundreds of people die from gun violence.

This issue is a huge public safety and public health problem.

The city of Waynesboro, Mayor Bill Tinley has signed a Proclamation to declare the first Friday in June to be Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In observance of the day, orange will be worn to bring awareness to Gun Violence, which is affecting the lives of our families, and communities with enormous grief and suffering.

According to BCSO, citizens of the county are urged to get involved and participate in awareness programs aimed at reducing gun violence and violent crime.

They further solicit the help of survivors, students, parents, community stakeholders, and all others to engage in common sense legislation, responsible gun ownership, and awareness about these matters. It is imperative that we have a unified and amplified voice to reduce gun violence associated with homicides, suicides, assaults, mass shootings, or other violent crimes within the community.