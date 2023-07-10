WAYNESBORO, Ga, (WJBF) – State Route 23 will be closed July 11, 2023 for the replacements of two bridges.

The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to reduce the number of deficient bridges with the upcoming replacements of Brier Creek and Brier Creek Overflow Bridges on State Routes 23.

The project is located between the Towns of Sardis and Girard in Burke County.

The current bridges were built in 1962 and have posted weight restrictions. The bridges will be dismantled, and new bridges built to current safety standards with 12-foot travel lanes and 6-foot emergency shoulders at the same site, requiring a detour.

The contractor will prepare and maintain the detour around the closure, which utilizes SR 23, SR 80, SR 56, US 25 Bypass and SR 24.

The detour allows the construction to be completed twice as fast and saves on construction cost by working within the existing right of way not changing the alignment of the bridge.

This $11.4 million two bridge replacement project was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete Company of Tucker, Georgia. If the weather cooperates, the bridge is expected to open to traffic in the 2nd quarter of 2024.