BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On June 27th, 2023, around 20 employees of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were promoted within the agency after several retirements had occurred.

According to the BCSO, it announced earlier in the month a reorganization plan which would save the SO Budget and ultimately the Burke County Taxpayers almost $200,000 over a 12-month period.

After reviewing the needs of the agency and taking cost-cutting measures into account by giving employees more work responsibilities and by not filling higher paid but retiring employee positions, we were able to promote growth from within our agency while realizing the savings for our budget.

The salary adjustments took effect on July 2nd and after numerous phone calls and emails to the County Manager and the Board of Commissioners, the pay adjustments with additional work responsibilities were not processed.

Despite the Board of Commissioners’ fiscal controls, it is constitutionally mandated by Georgia State Law that the Sheriff manages the Sheriff’s Office and carries out the duties established by that law.

Once the funds are appropriated in the budget, it is within the discretion of each constitutional officer to spend those funds as he or she sees fit, including promotions and re-organization.

BCSO says, “We are disheartened by the inaction that not only has affected the 20 employees that were promoted effective July 2nd but the morale of the agency as a whole. Playing politics with the salaries of the dedicated men and women who leave their families each day and place themselves in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Burke County should never be allowed. We will relentlessly defend our actions and are resolved to fight for our employees.”