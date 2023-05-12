BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Friday morning, Chaplain Dennis Dickey, died unexpectedly at his home.

The sheriff’s office was Chaplain Dickey was very involved in the organization.

Chaplain Dickey often made his rounds in the office, checking on employees. He rode with deputies and listened to them.

Sheriff’s Alfonzo Williams said, “He helped them to have greater expressions of thought and emotions related to both personal and professional experiences of trauma and grief. He spoke gently and offer words of wisdom and hope. May God’s grace and mercy abound and keep us all during this period of bereavement.”

NewsChannel 6 sends our most sincere condolences to Chaplin Dickey’s family and his work family at the BCSO.