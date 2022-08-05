BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.

37-year-old Tila Lashawn Medlock was arrested Thursday, August 4, on a Misdemeanor Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor charge.

The release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office states that Medlock reportedly approached a group of juveniles in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, with her 9-year-old daughter.

Medlock allegedly singled out a 10-year-old girl, stating “If you want to fight my daughter, then get at it.”

The two children then began fighting as Medlock watched and encouraged the fight.

An unnamed man then approached and broke up the fight, telling Medlock that the kids ‘had no business fighting’.

As of Friday morning, she remains booked at the Burke County Detention Center.

According to detention center records, her bond has yet to be set.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page stating, “Needless to say this is not acceptable behavior from a parent. This behavior will not be tolerated and we expect to prosecute Medlock and any other parent who believes this is the best course of action to solve children’s issues to the fullest extent of the law.”

Also in Burke County, the Sheriff’s Office is searching for, 20-year-old Destiney Scott who is accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.