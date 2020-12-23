Burke County man wanted for an aggravated assault incident on Corley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Deputies are searching for 54-year-old Steven Curtis Collins following an aggravated assault in the area of the 2200 block of Corley Road.

Deputies responded to the call on Corley Rd. in reference to a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, deputies found an 18 year old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for Treatment with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Burke County SRT and K9 Leo began a search in the wooded area for the suspect. After searching for miles, the suspect was not located. After further investigation, officers found the suspect and the victim had engaged in a verbal altercation that resulted in a shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Curtis Collins, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

Collins is considered to be armed and dangerous, do not approach him.

