Burke County man admits operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man has admitted to taking part in an illegal methamphetamine operation.

47-year-old Telly Savalas Carswell pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Methamphetamine.

The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began the investigation in January 2020 while conducting a search of a home on May 7, 2020 with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and DEA agents. They found a pill press, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs as well as nearly $9,000 in cash, as well as paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

47-year-old Cedrick Gabriel “Pop” Brown is also charged in the case.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.