WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE | Normal operations at Burke County High School have resumed and they are preparing for dismissal.

An extensive search was completed by law enforcement authorities and nothing was located.

Law enforcement officials will continue to work with BCHS throughout the remainder of the investigation.

Captain Randall Norman said, “Those found to be responsible for the disruption of our schools and the threat of harm against our community will be held accountable.”

Captain Randall Norman tells us Burke County High School received a bomb threat via telephone at 1:11 p.m.

A male called stating, “I’m blowing the school up.” School Resource Officers on scene were notified immediately upon receiving the threat.

Additional emergency personnel and resources have been called in to assist in the investigation and are currently on the scene.

Students and staff have been evacuated and the BCSO is asking for parents and/or guardians not to come to the school at this time to pick up their children.

BCSO, Waynesboro Fire Department, Burke County-911 are all on scene. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Region-3 K9 Task Force is on the way to the scene to assist.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.