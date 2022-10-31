JESUP, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing on the field during his team’s game in Wayne County Monday night. Burke County High School Athletic Director Wade Marchman tells NewsChannel 6 that Parker is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to a radio broadcast of the game on Waynesboro’s 92.9 FM “The Soul Mine”, Parker collapsed during the first half of the Bears’ 17-16 loss Monday night and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Savannah. Witnesses say that he was alert when he left the stadium.

Statesboro Herald sportswriter Josh Aubrey reports the game was delayed for 30 minutes while Parker was airlifted to Savannah. Per Georgia High School Association rules, had the Bears elected to stop the game, they would have been forced to forfeit. Monday night’s game was for second place in Region 3-AAA, with the winner earning a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.

Burke County was denied on a two-point conversion at the end of the game, losing 17-16.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information on Coach Parker’s condition.

Parker is an icon of local high school football, having been a head coach in the CSRA since 1997. He’s won 206 games, including leading the Bears to a state championship in 2011.