BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Waynesboro man was arrested after alleged social media messages surfaced between his wife and another man.

An incident report says the victim was pumping gas at the Corner Store gas station on West 6th when Robert McCafferty allegedly approached him.

Authorities who viewed the surveillance video say McCafferty walked up to the victim, said something to him, them punched him.

The victim allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he did send McCafftery’s wife text messages and SnapChat messages about 6 months ago.

The report goes on to say a witness told deputies that he saw the assault…that McCafferty did have the victim on the ground choking him.

McCafferty has been charged with Aggravated Assault.