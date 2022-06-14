BURKE Co., Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to a private residence on Deer Run Road for a possible drowning at 11:02 am.

When Deputies arrived, they were told a 4-year-old boy was found in the pool and he was unresponsive and had already been transported by ambulance to the Burke County Hospital.

Deputies were then informed that a nurse who was on the scene provided CPR until EMA units arrived. At this time the child is being treated at Burke Medical and will be transferred to the University Medical Center children’s center.

This case is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

