BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Sawyer Johnson was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black Nike sneakers.

Sawyer is reportedly known to be in the Waynesboro area.

He is described as being 5’9, weighing approximately 135 lbs.

If you have any information, contact investigators at 706-554-2133