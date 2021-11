BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — On Thursday, November 18, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual turkey drive.

It will take place from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Burke County Recreation Center at 465 Burke Veterans Parkway.

This will be a drive-thru event and only ONE turkey will be given per vehicle.

It’s for Burke County residents only. A picture I-D is required.