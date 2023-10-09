BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in locating 19-year-old James Siefert Young.

Young has active warrants for 3 Aggravated Assault and weapons violations.

The incident in question happened October 6th, on the 700 block of Brack Road in Midville, Georgia.

Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Burke County Sher-iff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.