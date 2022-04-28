BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Tuesday March 29th, 2022, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an allegation of sexual assault that had occurred at Burke County High School during school hours.

40-year-old, Scott William Hooker, was arrested April 27th for Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Sexual Battery, and Simple Battery and booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

The alleged victim is a 17-year old girl.

Hooker has since been released on bond.

Burke County School Superintendent, Dr. Angela Williams, released a statement Thursday morning:

“The school district would never knowingly compromise the safety and well-being of students. Once the complaint was filed, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation and is not currently working on campus. We have cooperated fully with the appropriate governmental agencies in connection with this investigation and will continue to do so. Any additional information will be released by law enforcement.” Dr. Angela Williams, Superintendent, Burke County Schools

Scott Hooker was put on administrative leave with pay on March 29. School officicals say teachers are entitled to due process before unpaid leave is imposed.