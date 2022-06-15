AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Deborah Thomas who ran away from home.
Thomas is believed to be in the Columbia County area.
If you have any information, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-2133.
by: Ashlyn Williams
Posted:
Updated:
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Deborah Thomas who ran away from home.
Thomas is believed to be in the Columbia County area.
If you have any information, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-2133.