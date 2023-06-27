BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement and promotion ceremony on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the county’s board of commissioners is raising concerns that the agency is spending too much money.

Board members have been warning Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about his agency’s spending for months. But, Sheriff Williams said these promotions and new positions will be good for taxpayers and for the safety of the county.

With three employees retiring, he said this frees up around $309,000 in the budget. Around $90,000 will go toward the promotion of 20 employees, and the remaining money will go into savings.

“The other two-hundred-thousand dollars of savings is going to go directly to the taxpayers because we’ve eliminated some positions, re-aligned some positions, and right-sized the agency for what is needed right now,” Sheriff Williams said.

The agency will now have three colonels. Richmond County has one.

“We have to do what works for us. We have to realize that we inherited some employees, and we have to make adjustments so that there’s not stagnation, there’s growth, there’s opportunity for advancement,” he said. “That we’re recognizing those persons that have been loyal to us so that we can retain them because it’s much more expensive on the other side to lose them, and have to start over.”

The board of commissioners has sent the sheriff several letters over the past couple of months saying if spending continues at its current pace, the sheriff’s office will be nearly $1 million over budget by the end of the budget year.

But Sheriff Williams said these new positions will save money, help boost employees’ careers, and won’t take any patrol off the roads.

“We’ve used this opportunity to re-structure our agency, and provide some upward mobility for those folks who are deserving who have been with us for a while,” he said.

The board of commissioners said if the sheriff’s office doesn’t decrease spending, there won’t be enough money for payroll in September. This budget year ends on September 30th.