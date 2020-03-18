Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts emergency blood drive

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Shepeard Community Blood Center are partnering to host an emergency blood drive on March 19th at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, located at 225 GA-24, Waynesboro, GA 30830.

The drive will run from 9 am until 7 pm, and donors are needed now more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Covid-19 precautions go into place around the CSRA, Shepeard is calling on citizens to donate blood as part of their emergency preparedness plan. At this time, all blood donors are needed. Due to school and business closures, Shepeard is facing more than 25 blood drive cancellations in March alone. These cancellations will be detrimental to the local blood supply.

Without blood donations, our local hospitals will not be able to perform as usual. The Sheriff’s office is supporting the need for blood donations by hosting its own blood drive and encouraging donors to come out. It is safe to donate blood. Shepeard’s staff practices universal precautions and provide a mini physical before each donation which includes a temperature check.

Donors can also complete the QuickPass screening online at shepeardblood.org to save time.

The donations made to Shepeard go directly to local hospitals such as the AU Medical Center, the Children’s Hospital of GA, and Burke Medical Center. Patients cannot stop cancer treatments and are in constant need of transfusions. Only blood donors can help save the lives of our local patients. Please come donate if you are able.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.