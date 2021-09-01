Burke County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on lockdown for COVID-19 activity

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center is currently under lockdown for a two week quarantine period as a result of positive COVID-19 cases.

The press release from BCSO says,

As of this morning, the Burke County Detention Facility houses 103 inmates, with a rotating staff of correction officers. Upon being booked into our facility, all detainees are given a rapid test for COVID-19 and individually quarantined for at least three days. As a result of the positive cases, we will resort to total lockdown of the facility for a 14-day quarantine period.

Over the past several weeks, we have reinstituted a 100% masking policy for the detention facility, promoted social distancing, and tripled our disinfection of all contact surfaces. On last Friday, all outside visits with face-to-face contact were suspended until further notice. Attorneys and Probation Officers will be allowed to speak with their clients through the IWeb or by visitation glass windows only. Our local Health Department, along with our in-house medical personnel, are partnering to get every

inmate tested in a timely manner.

Today, we initiated a site within our secured guard lines to safely expedite testing. All inmates with positive cases are currently being segregated from the remaining population. During this quarantine period, all inmates are receiving increased routine checks, along with meals, showers, and medical attention. Phone usage has been suspended to refrain from germ exposure to others. Inmates are still

able to utilize their tablets for individual communication with family. As of today, 95% of our staff and 35% of our inmates are vaccinated. We are happy to report that there are currently no severe cases within our facility. All inmates with positive cases are experiencing very mild symptoms, if any at all. Our protocols are based on CDC Guidelines, and are changing to remain in compliance with those guidelines. We are doing everything we can to keep our inmates and staff as safe as possible!

Captain Randall Norman, Burke County Sheriff’s Office