Burke County Sheriff’s Office creates a “Safety Exchange Zone”

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has announced its new “Safety Exchange Zone” for people to make internet and custody exchanges.

The zone has been designated for use to the left of the main entrance of the new Judicial Center on Sixth Street.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard, the zone will be monitored 24 hours per day but can only be used Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

He adds that Deputies at the Judicial Center will gladly meet people outside for a couple of minutes to offer an extra layer of protection.

Chief Deputy Blanchard stresses while this is a “Safe Exchange Zone” for transactions people should always be extremely extreme awareness of their surroundings.

“Providing this location should assist in reducing any incidents of fraudulent activities and or other criminal activities that at times take place during internet transactions,” explains Blanchard.

He says this also offers video documentation in case of a custody dispute.

A sign has been placed in the “Safety Exchange Zone” as a marker of the designated area.