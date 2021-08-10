Burke County Sheriff to file lawsuit against Burke County Commission

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Commission meeting became heated Tuesday night as Sheriff Alphonso Williams made a case regarding the department’s budget. A case he will continue to make until the Sheriff’s Office has more control of the budget.

“Why don’t you have FBI agents choking people and killing them in the street? Because they have more invested, they’re more educated, they’re more trained. And that’s why I’m asking, but y’all keep painting me as if I’m just some department head hat just wants a bunch of stuff. That’s not the case, you gotta trust me to do the job,” Sheriff Williams told the Burke County Commission and meeting attendees.

Sheriff Williams tells NewsChannel 6 he intends to file a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Burke County on Wednesday.

