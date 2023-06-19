WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Some major changes are happening to law enforcement in Burke County. Until now, Waynesboro Police Officers could act as county sheriff’s deputies outside of the city, but within the county. But a recent decision from the sheriff changes that.

“I know I got pulled over. One time I was guilty and one time I was not guilty. So, I don’t know what’s going on,” said Frederick Wimberly, who lives in Waynesboro.

While some people in Burke County may be confused about how law enforcement takes care of business in and around 25 South, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams made his most recent decision pretty clear and penned it in a letter. Addressed to Waynesboro Police Chief Willie Burley, the June 16th letter terminates sworn deputy status of all city officers, except the chief. It goes on to say, using his power he has to deputize municipal officers within the county, he’s now taking it back.

But when it comes to Waynesboro drivers, they only know what they see.

Wimberly added, “I know in the last few months, I’ve just seen a lot of blue lights flashing.”

NewsChannel 6 tried tracking down the sheriff to get more questions answered. While waiting, we dug deeper into the letter. He stated the officers were given deputy status primarily to build trust and respect, but those values were broken on several times. Now, only Chief Burley is allowed to operate outside of Waynesboro city limits. Anyone else will need to be vetted by a supervisor and assigned a deputy to investigate.

Sheriff Williams ended the letter by stating the broken trust is undue embarrassment and the damage erodes public confidence in the Sheriff’s Office.