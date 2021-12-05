Burke County Sheriff finds no evidence leading to threats made at high school

BURKE COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams addressed the community Sunday after a few threats were made at Burke County High School last week. Sheriff Williams told the community in a letter, “We have not found any evidence that would lend any credence to the threats made on last week.”
He added that he wants to community “to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.”
Here is the entire letter:
Burke County Community,For further information please contact:
As the chief law enforcement officer of the county, I believe schools are safe for our
students, staff, faculty and parents. We have not found any evidence that would lend
any credence to the threats made on last week. We continue to work with our local,
state and federal partners to keep our community safe. These type threats have
increased across the state over the past several months. We are looking for any
similarities or a particular method of operation. We have not ruled out any evidence
that might suggest the person(s) responsible.
We are asking everyone to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious. We will
have extra law enforcement personnel deployed in our schools and throughout the
county to ensure the safety and security of everyone.
Furthermore, we are asking you to help law enforcement by talking to your children
about goings-on around the country and our state related to school safety, threats and
appropriate responses. Please review safety protocols with them and explain the
necessity of reporting suspicious behavior and reporting to a responsible adult any
threats to the learning environment. It is important that parents talk with their children
about the proper use of social media and technology inside and outside of school.
Parents can further help law enforcement by checking book bags and backpacks,
maintaining an open dialogue with children, school personnel and law enforcement.
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Cell 706-589-1163 or 706-554-2133
a.williams@bcso-ga.org