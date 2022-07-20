BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has officially turned over some of the grant money awarded the department to the county commissioners.

According to the Burke County Manager, Sheriff Williams provided a check in the amount of $217,914 to the County Commissioners Office.

According to County Commissioners, there were a little more than $400,000 awarded in the grant.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Sheriff Williams refused to give city leaders any chances to dictate how the money would be spent because county commissioners were not involved in the application process or interviews for the actual grant money.

The Burke County Manager says that the county is not aware of how much, if any, of the money is being kept in the Sheriff’s bank account.

OTHER RELATED STORIES: