Burke County Schools to close beginning Wednesday, March 18th

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, signed an executive order directing the closure of Public Schools in Georgia.

Therefore, Burke County Public Schools will close at the end of school today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

All after-school programs are canceled until further notice.

For more information, please click here. Also, please continue to monitor the official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

From Thursday, March 19, 2020, through Friday, April 3, 2020, the school system will continue to serve meals to students via school buses using the regular bus routes as well as onsite pickup at Blakeney Elementary School from 10:00am -12:00pm for those students who do not normally ride a bus.

Details regarding meal delivery and/or pick-up will be shared on the BCPS website.

