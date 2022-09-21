BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Schools Nutrition Director, Donna Martin, has been invited to Washington, D.C.

Ms. Martin is to speak on a historic panel regarding Food Access for Children and Families at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

It’s been more than 50 years since the first and only White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health was held in 1969.

That conference helped spark actions that included the creation of life-changing programs like WIC and SNAP.

This conference will be live streamed on Wednesday, September 28th, you can watch by clicking here.