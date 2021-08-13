Burke County Schools closing for two weeks due to rising COVID cases

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – According to Burke County School Superintendent, Dr. Angela Williams, the high school, middle school and Blakely Elementary School will shut down for two weeks.

Effective Monday, August 16, no students will be reporting to school for two weeks.

Since last Friday, more than 40 cases of the virus have been reported.

Most of the infected are students.

The following message was sent to all Burke Co. Public School families today at noon: