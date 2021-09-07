Burke County Public Schools holding volunteer fair to build a better relationship with the community

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Public Schools is looking to build a better relationship with the community.

On September 11, its holding the first ever “Build a BC Bear” volunteer fair at Burke County High School.

The goal is to rally parents and stakeholders in support of Burke County Public Schools.

“For years we stated that our parent engagement and our community engagement has been more of an area that we need to work in, in our schools, especially after following the COVID-19 pandemic where everything was virtual. We couldn’t have anyone in. We really want to garner that and really feed off of that and work to boost our engagement with our school system in order to improve our student outcome and just to show our students and community what we have to offer in Burke County,” said Jessica Edenfield, the Federal Programs Director for Burke County Public Schools.

Burke County School board officials say the event will be just as fun as it will be educational.

“At the beginning of every year, we have a Title One beginning of the year meeting to inform our parents and our community as to what Title One funds do in our school. So, we’re going to have that up and going. Lots of community vendors are coming out. We’re going to have some different organizations in the community. The Waynesboro Fire Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Department are going to be grilling hotdogs for us. We’re going to have some awesome student volunteers that are going to be offering some childcare for us. So, the children will be able to…we’re going to have face painting and lots of different fun. We’re going to have some popcorn going. We really want to encourage everyone to come. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a day of fun, a day of information, but a day of fellowship which is something our community is ready for. We’ve seen so many smiling faces since the beginning of school. So, we want to encourage everyone to come out and help us to build a Burke County Bear,” said Edenfield.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.