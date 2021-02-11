Burke County Middle School teacher arrested for assault

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County Middle School teacher is behind bars after assaulting a student on Thursday.

School deputies were made aware of the incident on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 2:33 p.m. Rashad C. Carter assaulted a student in the hallway during early dismissal. The incident was captured by a surveillance video and witnessed by several teachers.

Deputies went to the student’s residence to notify the parents of the incident ant to check on the student. According to the incident report, “Injuries sustained appeared to initially be complaints at that time”.

Carter was arrested after further investigation. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a felony count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

He was taken to Burke County Detention Center and is being held without bond. The victim is a Burke County Middle School student and is under the age of 18.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released when it becomes available.

